UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistani Nation To Reap Fruits Of CPEC Rapidly: Experts

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 01st December 2019 | 02:30 PM

Pakistani nation to reap fruits of CPEC rapidly: Experts

ISLAMABAD, Dec 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2019 ) :Economic experts highlighted that Pakistani nation would reap the fruits of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) within couple of years.

Talking to a Radio Pakistan program, Economists said CPEC would provide great opportunity to generate jobs and business activities for indigenous people.

Development of economic zones is highly beneficial to uphold the economy.

An economy expert Dr Saboor Ghayoor said, government has taking concrete steps to improve the economic outlook of Pakistan at international front. Gawadar is the deep water port and has great potential to become one of the busiest trade centers in the world.

He said, the private sector of Pakistan has great potential to execute CPEC related projects. The industrial growth would generate revenue and promote business culture in the country.

Pakistan has great potential to export "Halal food" and fruits all over the world, he added.

Dr Shahid Hassan Siddiqui (Economist) also said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has taken bold steps to improve economy. Pakistan is passing through a tough financial phase. While the government believes in sustainable economic growth and Pakistan is heading towards the right direction.

He said, there is a dire need to make proper amendments in constitution for institutional reforms. Improvement in tax collection system is imperative for the betterment of economy.

He mentioned that political turmoil is the biggest hurdle in the path of development. Pakistan should increase its trade activities with other countries. The regional connectivity would boost trade and economic activities, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf World Business Water CPEC All Government Jobs

Recent Stories

&#039;UAEâ€™s tremendous progress has been made po ..

2 hours ago

Spirit of the Union that runs through us, have ren ..

2 hours ago

&#039;Education will remain a priority and our pat ..

3 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Dec 1, 2019 in Pakistan

4 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

5 hours ago

Wapda issues current status of Punjab rivers, barr ..

15 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.