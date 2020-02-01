Pakistani nation to reiterate unflinching support to Kashmiri brethren: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2020 ) :The government and the people of Pakistan would observe the upcoming Kashmir Solidarity Day (February 05) in a befitting manner to send a strong message of support to their brethren in occupied territory, said Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Saturday.

Addressing a news conference here, the special assistant said Prime Minister Imran Khan had chaired an important meeting and reiterated unflinching support to the brethren in Indian Occupied Kashmir and asked the party leadership, the government and the media to express solidarity with Kashmiris.

She called upon the nation to send a strong message of support to Kashmiri people and jolt world conscience seeking its role in stopping Indian atrocities in the occupied region.

"Kashmir cause is our top priority. The prime minister has desired nationwide support to Kashmiri people and activities in this regard have been started from February 01 that would continue beyond February 05," she stated.

She said besides observing the day at government level, the party leadership had been directed to observe the day at district, tehsil and municipal committees level so that people within the country and abroad realize the gravity of situation in occupied Kashmir.

She said India was subjugating rights of Kashmiri people in the worst form of state terrorism as Indian occupied forces were trampling down all legal and constitutional norms by subjugating kashmiri people and denying them their just right to self-determination.

