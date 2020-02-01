UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistani Nation To Reiterate Unflinching Support To Kashmiri Brethren: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Sat 01st February 2020 | 07:44 PM

Pakistani nation to reiterate unflinching support to Kashmiri brethren: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

The government and the people of Pakistan would observe the upcoming Kashmir Solidarity Day (February 05) in a befitting manner to send a strong message of support to their brethren in occupied territory, said Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Saturday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2020 ) :The government and the people of Pakistan would observe the upcoming Kashmir Solidarity Day (February 05) in a befitting manner to send a strong message of support to their brethren in occupied territory, said Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Saturday.

Addressing a news conference here, the special assistant said Prime Minister Imran Khan had chaired an important meeting and reiterated unflinching support to the brethren in Indian Occupied Kashmir and asked the party leadership, the government and the media to express solidarity with Kashmiris.

She called upon the nation to send a strong message of support to Kashmiri people and jolt world conscience seeking its role in stopping Indian atrocities in the occupied region.

"Kashmir cause is our top priority. The prime minister has desired nationwide support to Kashmiri people and activities in this regard have been started from February 01 that would continue beyond February 05," she stated.

She said besides observing the day at government level, the party leadership had been directed to observe the day at district, tehsil and municipal committees level so that people within the country and abroad realize the gravity of situation in occupied Kashmir.

She said India was subjugating rights of Kashmiri people in the worst form of state terrorism as Indian occupied forces were trampling down all legal and constitutional norms by subjugating kashmiri people and denying them their just right to self-determination.

\more

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan Occupied Kashmir Prime Minister World Firdous Ashiq Awan February Media All From Government Top

Recent Stories

Minsk Says Prospects for Belarus-NATO Cooperation ..

1 minute ago

PML-Q, MQM standing with government: Sheikh Rashid ..

1 minute ago

China Scraps Import Duties on Products Donated for ..

1 minute ago

Tree plantation drive inaugurated in Rawalpindi

1 minute ago

Four persons receive burn injuries in house fire i ..

7 minutes ago

Milk price touches Rs 108 in Hyderabad

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.