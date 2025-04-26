Pakistani nation united against Indian provocations: Bilawal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2025) Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Saturday criticized India’s pattern of blaming Pakistan without evidence following any unfortunate incident in Kashmir.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that the premeditated reaction appeared to be a deliberate attempt to advance a narrative aimed at achieving foreign policy objectives.

The PPP chairman emphasized that despite wars between India and Pakistan, the Indus Waters Treaty had remained intact, and India had no unilateral authority to revoke or suspend it.

He added that Pakistan would contest this case strongly at international forums, where India's legal position remains weak.

Bilawal reiterated PPP’s full support for the Federal government in confronting any hostile act, declaring, "We will stand as a solid wall against any aggression toward Pakistan."

Responding to a question regarding the water canal issue, he said that discussions with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif were highly successful. He praised the federal government's consultative approach, noting that a mutual agreement had been reached to resolve all water-related matters through consensus among the four provinces.

Bilawal concluded by affirming that the Pakistani nation stands fully united at this critical time and is prepared to meet any challenge posed by such provocations.