Pakistani nation united in fight against terrorism: Zubaydah Jalal

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2023 ) :Vice Chairperson Pakistan business Forum Balochistan and ex-federal minister Zubaydah Jalal expressed solidarity with Pakistan's forces and said that the Pakistani nation is united in the fight against terrorism and against any external threat.

Talking to the media here on Tuesday, she said, "We are proud of our armed forces for successfully evicting the terrorists from their hideouts and rooting out the menace of terrorism in the region.

The restoration of peace in the country has paved way for the complete restoration of economic activities." Zubaidah Jalal said Pakistan forces and law enforcement agencies are playing a great role in meeting the challenges of hybrid warfare.

She said that the western powers should adopt a realistic attitude regarding the ground realities in the region and consider that without Pakistan's sacrifices and involvement in the war against terrorism; lasting peace in Afghanistan is not possible.