Pakistani Nation United On Kashmir Issue: Hafiz Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 29th August 2019 | 11:17 PM
Pakistan Ulema Council Central Chairman and President Wafaqul Masajid and Madaris Hafiz Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi on Thursday said that Pakistani nation was united and standing shoulder to shoulder with its brave armed forces for defence of the country and national sovereignty
Addressing a press conference at Jamia Usmania here, he said those hatching conspiracies to divide the nation would fail in their nefarious designs.
He said that whole Pakistani nation was united on Kashmir issue, adding that Ulema delegation comprising of different schools of thought, would visit Azad Kashmir and show solidarity with their Kashmiri brethren at Line of Control.
He said that Pakistan Ulema Council was sending delegations in different countries to highlight the Kashmir issue.
He said that Pakistan Ulema Council would observe first 10 days of September with the title of 'Istihkam-e-Pakistan, Kashmir Banay Ga Pakistan'. Conferences would also be held all over the country in this regard, he added.