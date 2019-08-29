UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistani Nation United On Kashmir Issue: Hafiz Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 29th August 2019 | 11:17 PM

Pakistani nation united on Kashmir issue: Hafiz Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi

Pakistan Ulema Council Central Chairman and President Wafaqul Masajid and Madaris Hafiz Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi on Thursday said that Pakistani nation was united and standing shoulder to shoulder with its brave armed forces for defence of the country and national sovereignty

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ) :Pakistan Ulema Council Central Chairman and President Wafaqul Masajid and Madaris Hafiz Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi on Thursday said that Pakistani nation was united and standing shoulder to shoulder with its brave armed forces for defence of the country and national sovereignty.

Addressing a press conference at Jamia Usmania here, he said those hatching conspiracies to divide the nation would fail in their nefarious designs.

He said that whole Pakistani nation was united on Kashmir issue, adding that Ulema delegation comprising of different schools of thought, would visit Azad Kashmir and show solidarity with their Kashmiri brethren at Line of Control.

He said that Pakistan Ulema Council was sending delegations in different countries to highlight the Kashmir issue.

He said that Pakistan Ulema Council would observe first 10 days of September with the title of 'Istihkam-e-Pakistan, Kashmir Banay Ga Pakistan'. Conferences would also be held all over the country in this regard, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Visit Azad Jammu And Kashmir September All

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed, Mayor of Moscow discuss bolstering ..

4 minutes ago

Saif bin Zayed discusses promoting cooperation wit ..

34 minutes ago

&#039;Human Resources and Emiratisation&#039; refe ..

48 minutes ago

President of &#039;World Council for Tolerance&#03 ..

48 minutes ago

Saif bin Zayed opens Aqdar World Summit in Moscow

48 minutes ago

Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry demands revi ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.