Pakistani nation united on Kashmir issue: Hafiz Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ) : Pakistan Ulema Council Central Chairman and President Wafaqul Masajid and Madaris Hafiz Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi on Thursday said that Pakistani nation was united and standing shoulder to shoulder with its brave armed forces for defence of the country and national sovereignty.

Addressing a press conference at Jamia Usmania here, he said those hatching conspiracies to divide the nation would fail in their nefarious designs.

He said that whole Pakistani nation was united on Kashmir issue, adding that Ulema delegation comprising of different schools of thought, would visit Azad Kashmir and show solidarity with their Kashmiri brethren at Line of Control.

He said that Pakistan Ulema Council was sending delegations in different countries to highlight the Kashmir issue.

He said that Pakistan Ulema Council would observe first 10 days of September with the title of 'Istihkam-e-Pakistan, Kashmir Banay Ga Pakistan'. Conferences would also be held all over the country in this regard, he added.