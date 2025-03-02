Pakistani Nation Welcomes Holy Month Of Ramazan With Renewed Spiritual Zeal
Sumaira FH Published March 02, 2025 | 11:10 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2025) The first day of Ramazan was observed with great fervor and enthusiasm, with people of all ages participating in congregational prayers and Sehri gatherings.
According to a report aired on ptv news, children were also seen eagerly helping their parents with the preparations and mosques were filled with the sounds of recitation and prayer, said a citizen.
"The atmosphere is filled with spirituality and tranquility, it is a beautiful time of the year," he added.
Another worshiper at a local mosque commented, "Ramazan is a time for self-reflection and spiritual growth and being in the mosque with fellow Muslims adds to the sense of community and togetherness."
A mosque in Islamabad administration official noted, "We have made special arrangements for the holy month, including additional prayer halls and facilities for the devotees. It is our duty to provide a comfortable and peaceful environment for the worshipers."
A local resident expressed, "the mosques are the heart of our community and during Ramazan, they come alive with the sounds of prayer, recitation and charity. It is a truly uplifting experience."
Some people still revived the traditional practice of waking others for Sehri by reciting Naats, adding to the spiritual ambiance of the holy month.
"It is a beautiful tradition that brings us closer to Allah and to each other," said a resident who appreciated the effort.
Shopkeepers in the local markets also shared in the festivity, decorating their stalls with colorful lights and
banners.
"Ramazan is a blessed month, and we try to add to the joy and spirit of the season," said a shopkeeper selling traditional sweets and dates.
"It's a time of increased sales, but more importantly, it is a time to connect with our customers and community."
Another shopkeeper, selling prayer mats and Islamic literature, added, "We stay open late into the night to cater to the needs of the worshipers. It's a privilege to serve the community during this sacred month."
Furthermore, citizens were also seen actively engaging in charitable activities, distributing food and clothing to the needy and donating to various welfare organizations.
"Ramazan is a time for giving and sharing, and we try to do our part in helping those less fortunate," said a local resident who was volunteering at a food distribution camp.
"It is a small act, but it brings us closer to our community and to Allah," he added.
