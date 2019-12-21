Pakistani national among four died of gas suffocation in Greece

Four persons including a Pakistani national died in Greece due to gas suffocation in a factory located in Kalivia, a locality some 50 kilometers from Athens

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2019 ) :Four persons including a Pakistani national died in Greece due to gas suffocation in a factory located in Kalivia, a locality some 50 kilometers from Athens.

Responding to some media queries, the Foreign Office spokesperson said in a statement that the incident had taken place on Thursday, December 19.

According to local authorities, one deceased has been identified as a Pakistani national while the identification of the remaining three was in process.

The Pakistan Embassy in Athens is in close contact with local authorities and will provide necessary assistance and facilitation to bereaved families.

The people concerned can also contact Abdul Waheed, the relevant focal person of the Embassy at Contact No. 00306940070793 in Athens.