UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistani National Among Four Died Of Gas Suffocation In Greece

Umer Jamshaid 30 seconds ago Sat 21st December 2019 | 03:38 PM

Pakistani national among four died of gas suffocation in Greece

Four persons including a Pakistani national died in Greece due to gas suffocation in a factory located in Kalivia, a locality some 50 kilometers from Athens

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2019 ) :Four persons including a Pakistani national died in Greece due to gas suffocation in a factory located in Kalivia, a locality some 50 kilometers from Athens.

Responding to some media queries, the Foreign Office spokesperson said in a statement that the incident had taken place on Thursday, December 19.

According to local authorities, one deceased has been identified as a Pakistani national while the identification of the remaining three was in process.

The Pakistan Embassy in Athens is in close contact with local authorities and will provide necessary assistance and facilitation to bereaved families.

The people concerned can also contact Abdul Waheed, the relevant focal person of the Embassy at Contact No. 00306940070793 in Athens.

Related Topics

Pakistan Foreign Office Died Athens Greece December Gas Media From

Recent Stories

Jibran Nasir and Mansha Pasha to get engaged tomor ..

21 minutes ago

Lawyers attack on PIC:  Court orders police to lo ..

51 minutes ago

Phase 2 of Delaija Wildlife Centre project commenc ..

54 minutes ago

The Vivo V17 Hands-On Review: High-End Midranger

1 hour ago

'Star Wars' struggles in a country far, far away: ..

26 seconds ago

Commander-in-Chief Russian Navy visits various ins ..

28 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.