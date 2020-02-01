UrduPoint.com
Pakistani National Wins Award For Global Water Crisis Solution In UAE

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sat 01st February 2020 | 11:56 AM

Dr. Muhammad Wakil Shahzad, a Pakistani national, has won the Innovative Individual Award and Youth Award category in the second edition of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Water Award

Dr. Muhammad Wakil Shahzad, a Pakistani national, has won the Innovative Individual Award and Youth Award category in the second edition of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Water Award.Pakistani national, Dr.

Shahzad's project, "24/7 Solar Desalination" a hybrid desalination cycle.It combines the adsorption (AD) cycle with conventional multi-effect distillation (MED) system to overcome the operational limitations of MED.Hybrid MEDAD cycle water production is 2-3 times higher than conventional MED.

The technology uses solar energy or wasted thermal energy.Two industrial pilot-scale projects have implemented at National University of Singapore and King Abdullah University of Science and Technology.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, presented the awards at the ceremony.Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment of the UAE and Ghulam Dastgir, Ambassador of Pakistan to the UAE were also present at the event.The Ambassador of Pakistan congratulated Dr Muhammad Wakil Shahzad on winning an Innovative Individual Award at the second edition of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Water Award.He said his innovative project "24/7 Solar Desalination" is an important contribution to water resource management system.He said the project of Dr.

Shahzad will encourage the communities to employ improved and efficient water solutions.

