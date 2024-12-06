Pakistani NGO AGHS Legal Aid Cell Wins Prestigious Sérgio Vieira de Mello Prize

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) The AGHS Legal Aid Cell, a leading Pakistani organization, has been honoured with the distinguished Polish Sérgio Vieira de Mello Prize in recognition of its outstanding work in promoting human rights.

The organization has been particularly lauded for providing free legal services to underprivileged and vulnerable communities, with a special focus on empowering women.

The prize, established in 2003, commemorates Sérgio Vieira de Mello, the late United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights and a Brazilian diplomat known for his tireless efforts in fostering peace, intercultural dialogue, and human dignity. Tragically, Vieira de Mello was killed in a bomb attack on the UN headquarters in Baghdad in 2003 while serving as the UN Secretary-General’s Special Envoy to Iraq.

The AGHS Legal Aid Cell, founded by the late human rights icon Asma Jahangir, has been celebrated for its unwavering dedication to providing justice to marginalized groups. Its team, consisting largely of female lawyers, has become a symbol of women’s empowerment in Pakistan. Through a combination of legal advocacy, awareness campaigns, and grassroots activism, AGHS has consistently championed the rights of the disadvantaged.

Polish Ambassador to Pakistan, Maciej Pisarski, commended the organization during the award ceremony, emphasizing the significance of AGHS’s work in a time when democratic values and human rights are increasingly under pressure worldwide.

“AGHS’s commitment to human rights, combined with their hands-on approach to legal aid, makes a profound impact on the lives of those who cannot afford protection,” he said.

The award ceremony, hosted by the Villa Decius Association in Krakow, Poland, saw participation from international dignitaries, including ambassadors from Brazil, Sweden, and France. The Sérgio Vieira de Mello Prize, supported by the embassies of Brazil and Sweden and the UNHCR office in Poland, honours those who work towards peaceful coexistence and the defense of human rights globally.

Speakers at the event also reflected on Vieira de Mello's legacy, describing him as a diplomat who championed freedom, fought against authoritarianism, and addressed global crises such as terrorism and the refugee crisis.

The event served as a reminder of the global challenges facing democratic institutions and human rights. Ambassador Pisarski highlighted the parallels between the solidarity movement that helped liberate Poland from Soviet influence and the current struggles to preserve open societies worldwide.

“In an era of rising authoritarianism, organizations like AGHS stand as beacons of hope and resilience,” said a Villa Decius Association representative. The recognition of AGHS underscores the importance of grassroots organizations in creating tangible change in the lives of vulnerable populations.