Pakistani Officials Condemn Assassination Attempt On Ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan

Faizan Hashmi Published November 03, 2022 | 09:19 PM

Pakistani President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned on Thursday what they called a failed assassination attempt on former Prime Minister Imran Khan

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2022) Pakistani President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned on Thursday what they called a failed assassination attempt on former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Earlier on Thursday, Khan was shot in the leg during a campaign event in the central-eastern city of Wazirabad.

"Heinous assassination attempt on the brave Imran Khan. I thank Allah that he is safe but injured with few bullets in his leg & hopefully non-critical. This attack is shocking, alarming, disgraceful, deceitful & cowardly. May Allah give him health & to all those injured," Alvi tweeted.

Sharif also condemned the attack and said that the government of Punjab province, where the incident took place, would be provided with assistance in investigating the shooting.

"Federal government will extend all support necessary to Punjab govt for security & investigation.

Violence should have no place in our country's politics," Sharif said in a tweet.

Khan's government dodged a no-confidence motion initiated by Sharif's Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) and other opposition parties on April 3 but failed to survive a no-confidence vote on April 10 following a constitutional crisis.

On April 11, Sharif was elected as the new prime minister by the National Assembly.

On October 21, Pakistan's elections commission banned Khan from holding public office for five years for the alleged illegal sale of state gifts and concealment of income during his term. Insisting on the fact he had been overthrown by a US-sponsored coup and that enemy agents in government still impede his vision for Pakistan, Khan headed a protest march of his supporters to the country's capital Islamabad in a move to overcome his political defeat.

