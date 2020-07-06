UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistani Officials Negotiating To Receive $2Bln Debt Relief From G20 Countries - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 06th July 2020 | 01:02 PM

Pakistani Officials Negotiating to Receive $2Bln Debt Relief From G20 Countries - Reports

Pakistani officials have reached tentative agreements with the majority of its G20 creditors as the country looks to receive just over $2 billion in debt relief, the country's The News portal reports, citing a Finance Division official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2020) Pakistani officials have reached tentative agreements with the majority of its G20 creditors as the country looks to receive just over $2 billion in debt relief, the country's The news portal reports, citing a Finance Division official.

"So far we have reconciled over one dozen creditors out of total 20 so we are making efforts to accomplish reconciliation of exact debt data as soon as possible after which Islamabad will have to sign agreement with each bilateral creditor separately," the Finance Division official told the portal.

Individual debt relief agreements will be signed before the December 31 deadline, which will give Pakistan's economy breathing room amid the ongoing disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the official said.

"We will soon start signing separate agreement with bilateral creditors to avail this debt relief facility to mitigate negative effects of COVID-19 pandemic," the official said, as quoted by the portal.

The bulk of Pakistan's debts are owed to China, relating to projects that were undertaken as part of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, the portal said. Pakistan has also built up significant debts with Japan, South Korea, France, and Germany, among others.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad China France Germany Japan South Korea December Agreement Billion

Recent Stories

Uzma Kardar will challenge removal of her membersh ..

17 minutes ago

Central Bank launches new &#039;Overnight Deposit ..

19 minutes ago

Two dacoits arrested after encounter

2 minutes ago

Role of women in democratic governance critical at ..

2 minutes ago

OIC Calls for Violence Reduction and Peace Efforts ..

37 minutes ago

OIC General Secretariat Resolutely Condemns Terror ..

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.