UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistani Opposition Lawmaker Says Gov't Had No Plan To Combat COVID-19 As Lockdown Eases

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 14th May 2020 | 12:03 AM

Pakistani Opposition Lawmaker Says Gov't Had No Plan to Combat COVID-19 As Lockdown Eases

The Pakistani government has no real plan to combat the ongoing outbreak of COVID-19 and the accompanying social distancing measures lack clarity, leader of Pakistan's Muslim League-Nawaz Party and former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said in parliament on Wednesday in the wake of the government's partial easing of the lockdown

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2020) The Pakistani government has no real plan to combat the ongoing outbreak of COVID-19 and the accompanying social distancing measures lack clarity, leader of Pakistan's Muslim League-Nawaz Party and former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said in parliament on Wednesday in the wake of the government's partial easing of the lockdown.

"There is no plan and no lockdown in Pakistan. We have become a laughing stock in the world, everyone is laughing at the [Parliament] House because of this," Abbasi said, as quoted by Pakistan's Geo tv broadcaster.

The opposition lawmaker criticized the government for a lack of clarity in its messages to the population, particularly regarding the implementation of a so-called smart lockdown, which will see the government use technology to identify COVID-19 hotspots and locally enforce the appropriate social distancing measures.

"In every address, the prime minister said there would be no lockdown, then he says there will be an ease in the lockdown.

It seems like the prime minister and the ministers say one thing, but there is something completely different happening in the country," he said.

On Monday, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said that lockdown measures would be eased, citing the control other countries have exerted over the disease, and the economic difficulties Pakistan is facing amid the epidemiological crisis.

Public health authorities in Pakistan on Wednesday confirmed a record 2,255 new cases of the coronavirus disease over the preceding 24 hours. The previous record daily rise in positive tests was reported on Sunday when 1,991 new cases were registered.

Since the start of the outbreak, 34,336 positive tests for the coronavirus disease have been recorded in Pakistan. The death toll currently stands at 737.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister World Geo TV Technology Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Parliament Sunday Muslim Government Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed praises UAE healthcare workers a ..

6 minutes ago

Environment Agency-Abu Dhabi highlights its achiev ..

1 hour ago

Emotional wellbeing of employees crucial for life ..

1 hour ago

RAK Ruler helps mother of seven-year-old boy retur ..

1 hour ago

UAE,Turkmenistan discuss strengthening cooperation ..

2 hours ago

Communities will enjoy close family ties, socially ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.