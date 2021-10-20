Pakistani Opposition Starts Anti-Government Rallies - Reports

UrduPoint.com

The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), an alliance of opposition forces, will hold protracted nationwide rallies starting Wednesday to protest government's inaction amid the surge in fuel prices and growing inflation, media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2021)

The date and venues of rallies against the government, led by the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, were agreed at a meeting of PDM leaders on Tuesday, according to the Geo news media outlet.

The Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N), one of the opposition parties, is set to carry out its first demonstration in the city of Rawalpindi, according to the report.

Local PDM leaders are yet to negotiate the organization of protests in Islamabad.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has described the opposition as "worthless" for staging the demonstrations, as quoted in the report. The Pakistan government has reportedly waived its fault and blamed the growing inflation and fuel prices on the previous cabinet and COVID-19.

The PDM was formed in 2020 out of the merger between the PML-N and the leftist Pakistan Peoples Party, who accused Prime Minister Imran Khan of rigging the 2018 general election with the help of the military and demanded that he step down.

