Pakistani Opposition To Hold Protest On Friday After Attack On Ex-Prime Minister Khan

Muhammad Irfan Published November 04, 2022 | 02:20 PM

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2022) Pakistani opposition party Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will hold a nationwide protest rally later on Friday, a day after the apparent assassination attempt on its leader, former Prime Minister Imran Khan, one of the party leaders said.

"A nationwide protest rally will take place today after Friday prayers," former Pakistani Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said on Twitter.

The assault on Khan occurred during PTI's protest march in the city of Wazirabad on Thursday. The former prime minister was shot in the leg when he emerged from his container-mounted-truck.

The shooter said that he was acting on his own.

The PTI protest march, to demand an early general election, kicked off in the city of Lahore on October 28. The demonstrators intend to reach the capital city, Islamabad, by November 11.

The previous protest march took place on May 25, when thousands of Khan's supporters reached Islamabad. During the march, clashes in which dozens of people were injured broke out between the protesters and the police. Following the clashes, PTI decided to stop the protest to avoid bloodshed.

