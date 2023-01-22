UrduPoint.com

Pakistani Origin American Businessman Meets CM

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 22, 2023 | 06:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2023 ) :Pakistani origin American businessman and leader of the Democratic Party Tahir Javed met Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi at the CM Office on Sunday.

The guest appreciated the exemplary steps taken by the Punjab chief minister for well-being of the people of Punjab in a short span of time. He said that under the able leadership of CM Parvez Elahi, the Punjab government undertook five years work in just five months.

Tahir Javed acknowledged that Parvez Elahi had set a new example of rendering public service likewise his previous tenure. He said that declaring Punjab and American State California a 'Sister State' was a milestone step of CM Parvez Elahi and congratulated him on the initiative.

The CM said that the agreement to declare Punjab and California a 'Sister State' would promote trade, economic and business relations between Punjab and California.

The CM highlighted that bilateral trade would enhance between Punjab and American State California, adding that relations in education, health, information technology, environment and culture sectors would also be promoted.

He said that the agreement would further augment bilateral relations between Punjab and California.

The CM lauded the Pakistani people residing in America for vigorously helping the flood- affectees and praised the philanthropists for generously giving their donations in the CM Flood Relief Fund.

He said that the Punjab government utilised the donated amount for rehabilitation and settlement of the flood- affectees in a transparent manner.

