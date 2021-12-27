Pakistani-origin-Canadian astrologist predicts about PM Imran Khan’s future

(@FahadShabbir)

Syed Abbas Gillani says that Imran Khan will complete his tenure and will clean sweep the next elections, predicting that he will change the fate of the country.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 27th, 2021) Renowned Pakistani origin Canadian astrologist Syed Abbas Gillani said that Prime Minister Imran Khan would fulfill his terms and would play key role in changing the fate of the country.

The astrologist who is also spiritual expert also predicted that Prime Minister Imran Khan would win even the next general elections.

“Imran Khan will be successful thousands times in his mission, said the astrologist, claiming that he would sweep the next elections.

He said that he was giving his prediction on merit and was not paid for his program about Prime Minister Imran Khan and his future.

Gillani said that every person who delivered with good intention and honesty the help and blessings of the Almighty Allah were there for him. He thought God blessings were with Imran Khan

“Imran Khan neither is going anywhere nor he will go anywhere, ” said Gillani.

People, he said, were saying that Imran Khan was going after the recent local government elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He stated that people were talking about Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar but he was still there as per his pervious prediction. Likewise, the astrologist said that Imran Khan would remain in power for a long time.

Abbas also predicted that people would love Prime Minister Imran Khan that they would like his pictures.

“Imran Khan will change the fate of the country, ” he said, adding that PM Khan also played role in respect of overseas Pakistanis.

He also urged the public not to be public and wait for sometime as the people would be happy during the rule of Imran Khan.

You will see much relief during the government of Imran Khan, so the people should wait and show some patience

He was of the view that inflation would also be controlled and people would see much relief in coming days.

Gillani said that he did not agree with the controversial statements that someone was bearing the expenses of his kitchen. He said that many big Names of the world missed the company of Prime Minister Imran Khan. In his life, he said, Imran Khan never asked anyone for his personal good.

“I personally witnessed him that he is very egoist and he never asked anyone for personal favour, ” he added.

Syed Abbas Gillani said that Imran Khan always felt pain for the public of Pakistan, making it clear that Khan could not be influenced by any politician