Open Menu

Pakistani-origin Doctor Gets Humanitarian Award In America

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 13, 2024 | 06:20 PM

Pakistani-origin doctor gets Humanitarian Award in America

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2024) Dr. Asif Mehmood of Pakistani origin in America has been honored with this year's Humanitarian Award by the Hospital Association of Southern California.

According to a press release issued here the Hospital Association of California is a representative organization of more than 500 hospitals in the state.

Dr. Asif Mehmood has been honored with this year's Humanitarian Award by the said association.

Dr. Asif Mahmood said that being a doctor and a human rights activist is a great honor for him. He further said that he feels it is his responsibility to continue raising his voice for social justice not only in America but also around the world.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Doctor

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 October 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 October 2024

10 hours ago
 Man faces fine of Rs51,800 over 108 traffic e-viol ..

Man faces fine of Rs51,800 over 108 traffic e-violations in Lahore

18 hours ago
 Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique killed i ..

Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique killed in Mumbai attack

19 hours ago
 Yo Yo Honey Sing to unveil new video featuring Meh ..

Yo Yo Honey Sing to unveil new video featuring Mehwish Hayat

19 hours ago
 No invitation for Afghanistan for SCO summit

No invitation for Afghanistan for SCO summit

19 hours ago
At least 11 killed in tribal clash in Kurram

At least 11 killed in tribal clash in Kurram

1 day ago
 Saudi investors express desire to invest in Pakist ..

Saudi investors express desire to invest in Pakistan in diverse fields

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 October 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 October 2024

1 day ago
 UNICEF appoints Saba Qamar as ambassador for child ..

UNICEF appoints Saba Qamar as ambassador for children’ rights

2 days ago
 Chaudhry Salik Hussain is setting up revolutionary ..

Chaudhry Salik Hussain is setting up revolutionary measures in the Ministry of O ..

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan