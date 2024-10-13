Pakistani-origin Doctor Gets Humanitarian Award In America
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 13, 2024 | 06:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2024) Dr. Asif Mehmood of Pakistani origin in America has been honored with this year's Humanitarian Award by the Hospital Association of Southern California.
According to a press release issued here the Hospital Association of California is a representative organization of more than 500 hospitals in the state.
Dr. Asif Mehmood has been honored with this year's Humanitarian Award by the said association.
Dr. Asif Mahmood said that being a doctor and a human rights activist is a great honor for him. He further said that he feels it is his responsibility to continue raising his voice for social justice not only in America but also around the world.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 October 2024
Man faces fine of Rs51,800 over 108 traffic e-violations in Lahore
Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique killed in Mumbai attack
Yo Yo Honey Sing to unveil new video featuring Mehwish Hayat
No invitation for Afghanistan for SCO summit
At least 11 killed in tribal clash in Kurram
Saudi investors express desire to invest in Pakistan in diverse fields
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 October 2024
UNICEF appoints Saba Qamar as ambassador for children’ rights
Chaudhry Salik Hussain is setting up revolutionary measures in the Ministry of O ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Govt. planning to deal with emergency situations in line with modern age requirements: CM2 minutes ago
-
PU marks Day of Girl Child2 minutes ago
-
Experts say SCO summit vital opportunity for Pakistan to strengthen diplomatic, economic ties with m ..2 minutes ago
-
Governor should refrain from interfering in administrative affairs: Azma12 minutes ago
-
Al-Khidmat Foundation gives wedding boxes to 10 brides12 minutes ago
-
Professor Aabid Jameel issues strict orders over incomplete work at Ayub Medical Institution22 minutes ago
-
Tarar lauds China for helping Pakistan overcome energy crisis31 minutes ago
-
ICT police finalize security measures for SCO Summit 2024, deploying 93% of force: IG Rizvi32 minutes ago
-
As many as 9,787 out of 21,809 candidates take SU entry test at Jamshoro campus32 minutes ago
-
District Admin Abbottabad enforces section 144 to maintain law and order during President’s parade32 minutes ago
-
Senator Talal Chaudhry slams PTI for exploiting SCO summit for protests32 minutes ago
-
Geoeconomic shifts demand greater economic integration: Gilani32 minutes ago