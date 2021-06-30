Pakistani origin London-based Mayar Sadiq Khan a role model for young politicians: Ambassador Manzoor

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :Former Ambassador of Pakistan, Manzoorul Haq here Wednesday said Pakistani origin Sadiq Khan, who was reelected Mayor of London in 2021, was a role model for young politicians to prove their abilities and competence in politics besides delivering for their countrymen.

"There is no short cut in life. Every set goal could be achieved through continued hard work, strong commitment and belief in personal abilities as successfully shown by Sadiq Khan, who rose to the occasion from an ordinary bus driver to become Mayor of London for the second time,' said former Ambassador, Manzoorul Haq while talking to APP on Wednesday.

About 50 years ago, he said Amanullah Khan, who is commonly known as Sadiq Khan in UK had arrived to London in search of job and became a bus driver. "Perhaps Sadiq Khan and his parents would have no idea that one day he would become Mayar of London. "Sadiq Khan had learnt from his headmistress Naz Bukhari when he was studying at a relatively less popular Ernest Bevin College London that nothing was important including color, caste or family background but strong determination, belief in own abilities and continued hard work to achieve every goal in life." Manzoorul Haq, who had served as Ambassador of Pakistan at Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Acting High Commissioner to UK said Sadiq Khan wanted to become dentist while his teacher advised him to become a lawyer after seeing his excellent communication and arguments skills. He later achieved law degree from University of North London and become a strong voice for human rights and started taking part in active politics.

Before entering the House of Commons in 2006-2016, Sadiq Khan practiced as a solicitor and elected councilor of Borough of Wandsworth in 1994-2006.

He said Sadiq Khan was a strong voice of human rights and openly opposed former UK Prime Minister Toney Blair 2003 Iraq Invasion, new anti terror legislation besides responded to tweets of former US President.

Ambassador Manzoor said Sadiq Khan had made headlines when he defeated political rival Zac Goldsmith of the Conservative Party in 2006 and elected Mayor of London.

He said Khan elected for the second term as Mayor of London after defeating Conservative Party's candidate Shaun Bailly. A total of 20 candidates participated in the election and no candidates secured the required 50pcent votes in first phase, subsequently the second round of election was held. In the first phase, Sadiq Khan had secured 40percent votes and 55.2percent in second phase to become Mayor of London for the second time.

Shaun Baily while congratulating Sadiq Khan expressed the hope that the latter would not blame the ruling Conservative party in case of any failure during his tenure.

He said Sadiq Khan had made complaints regarding lack of financial resources by the ruling party of London as he had made significant works for London's City.

He made efforts to address residential problems of the nine million residents of London and making it pollution free.

He said Sadiq Khan had often stated that coronavirus and leaving of EU by UK had led to an increase in unemployment in London and vowed to work for providing employment to people and utilizing all available resources for betterment of their lives following an end of the dark period of coronavirus.

Ambassador Manzoor said Sadiq Khan has a great potential to become President of the Labor Party and Prime Minister of UK keeping in view his leadership qualities and dedicated works in diversified fields in London.