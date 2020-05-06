A total of 35 foreign teachers, students, and volunteers from Pakistan, Canada, Ghana, Benin, Cote d'Ivoire, Rwanda, Uzbekistan, and Nigeria visited Confucius Cultural City, in Suixi, a county in Zhanjiang, China

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) :A total of 35 foreign teachers, students, and volunteers from Pakistan, Canada, Ghana, Benin, Cote d'Ivoire, Rwanda, Uzbekistan, and Nigeria visited Confucius Cultural City, in Suixi, a county in Zhanjiang, China.

The Labor Day holiday trip was organized by Guangdong Tongde Pharmaceutical Co Ltd and Loong Bay International Ocean Resort, local media reported on Wednesday.

Their first stop was Suixi Confucius Cultural City, which is the largest newly-built Confucian cultural tourism area in China. The Confucian temple is renowned as one of the three largest Confucian temples in China, with the other two being in Qufu, Shandong province and Jianshui, Yunnan province.

Through this field visit to experience Confucianism, I got a deeper understanding of the profound Chinese traditional culture, said Niazi Nasar Ullah Khan, a Pakistani student at the College of food Science and Technology of Guangdong Ocean University.

Amoah Kwaku, a foreign student from the College of Fisheries of Guangdong Ocean University, said that Suixi Confucius Cultural City carries forward the excellent traditional culture of China, such asrespecting teachers and honoring truth.

The foreigners also visited Loong Bay International Ocean Resort in Wuchuan to enjoy the beautiful seascape and characteristic towns, along with a bonfire and performances at night.

Irakiza Viviane, a foreign student from Lingnan Normal University, spoke highly of this event. "The event was rich in content and was well arranged from morning until night. We saw amazing scenery, experienced Chinese culture, and made many new friends. It was a rewarding trip." Sam, a volunteer for foreign affairs in Zhanjiang, took part in this event with his wife and two sons. "My family had an unforgettable trip during the May Day holiday."Strict measures, such as measuring body temperature, real-name registration of personal information and health status, wearing masks, as well as using hand sanitizer, were adopted during the trip for the prevention and control of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) epidemic.