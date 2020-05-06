UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistani, Other Countries's Teachers, Students, Visit Confucius Cultural City In Zhanjiang

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 06th May 2020 | 05:26 PM

Pakistani, other countries's teachers, students, visit Confucius Cultural City in Zhanjiang

A total of 35 foreign teachers, students, and volunteers from Pakistan, Canada, Ghana, Benin, Cote d'Ivoire, Rwanda, Uzbekistan, and Nigeria visited Confucius Cultural City, in Suixi, a county in Zhanjiang, China

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) :A total of 35 foreign teachers, students, and volunteers from Pakistan, Canada, Ghana, Benin, Cote d'Ivoire, Rwanda, Uzbekistan, and Nigeria visited Confucius Cultural City, in Suixi, a county in Zhanjiang, China.

The Labor Day holiday trip was organized by Guangdong Tongde Pharmaceutical Co Ltd and Loong Bay International Ocean Resort, local media reported on Wednesday.

Their first stop was Suixi Confucius Cultural City, which is the largest newly-built Confucian cultural tourism area in China. The Confucian temple is renowned as one of the three largest Confucian temples in China, with the other two being in Qufu, Shandong province and Jianshui, Yunnan province.

Through this field visit to experience Confucianism, I got a deeper understanding of the profound Chinese traditional culture, said Niazi Nasar Ullah Khan, a Pakistani student at the College of food Science and Technology of Guangdong Ocean University.

Amoah Kwaku, a foreign student from the College of Fisheries of Guangdong Ocean University, said that Suixi Confucius Cultural City carries forward the excellent traditional culture of China, such asrespecting teachers and honoring truth.

The foreigners also visited Loong Bay International Ocean Resort in Wuchuan to enjoy the beautiful seascape and characteristic towns, along with a bonfire and performances at night.

Irakiza Viviane, a foreign student from Lingnan Normal University, spoke highly of this event. "The event was rich in content and was well arranged from morning until night. We saw amazing scenery, experienced Chinese culture, and made many new friends. It was a rewarding trip." Sam, a volunteer for foreign affairs in Zhanjiang, took part in this event with his wife and two sons. "My family had an unforgettable trip during the May Day holiday."Strict measures, such as measuring body temperature, real-name registration of personal information and health status, wearing masks, as well as using hand sanitizer, were adopted during the trip for the prevention and control of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) epidemic.

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology China Canada Student Visit Wife Wuchuan Zhanjiang Temple Uzbekistan Benin Rwanda Ghana Nigeria May Family Media Event From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Over 50,000 coronavirus infections in Belgium

1 minute ago

General Authority for Islamic Affairs and Endowmen ..

1 minute ago

Provinces yet to develop consensus on reopening of ..

2 minutes ago

Russian COVID-19 Vaccines in Preclinical Trials, F ..

4 minutes ago

Car sales plunge 48 pct in April on coronavirus im ..

5 minutes ago

Shoaib Akhtar says he is ready to coach any team i ..

22 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.