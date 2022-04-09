UrduPoint.com

Pakistani Parliament Postpones Vote Of No Confidence In Khan - Reports

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) Published April 09, 2022 | 05:16 PM

Pakistani Parliament Postpones Vote of No Confidence in Khan - Reports

The Pakistani Parliament has postponed the voting on the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan until 20:00 local time (15:00 GMT), Pakistani TV channel Geo News reported on Saturday, citing sources

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2022) The Pakistani Parliament has postponed the voting on the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan until 20:00 local time (15:00 GMT), Pakistani tv channel Geo news reported on Saturday, citing sources.

The parliament's session on Khan started at 10:30, but was interrupted by the deputy speaker, Asad Qaiser, who had delayed the meeting until 12:30, the broadcaster reported. The session resumed at 14:30, reportedly intentionally delayed by longer speeches.

Marriyum Aurangzeb, the Pakistan Muslim League spokesperson, said the delay was a violation of the country's constitution and the supreme court's ruling, adding that it is punishable by a three-year jail term and a five-year disqualification, according to the report.

Last week, Khan asked Pakistani President Arif Alvi to dissolve the parliament following the dismissal of the motion of no confidence in Khan as unconstitutional. Information Minister Fawad Hussain said Khan will continue his duties under Article 224 of the basic law.

The decision to cancel the no confidence vote was challenged in court by the opposition. The Supreme Court ruled to hold the voting, scheduled for Saturday. Khan, in turn, said the opposition's motion was an attempt by foreign powers to depose him.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Supreme Court Information Minister Parliament Vote Jail Muslim TV Court Opposition Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Voting on No-Trust-Motion: Opposition says no agre ..

Voting on No-Trust-Motion: Opposition says no agreement so far with govt

13 minutes ago
 German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht Says B ..

German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht Says Berlin Reached Limit in Arms Su ..

7 minutes ago
 Maulana expresses condolence over demise of Asif I ..

Maulana expresses condolence over demise of Asif Iqbal Daudzai mother

7 minutes ago
 ANF recovers over 28 kg drugs; arrests two accused ..

ANF recovers over 28 kg drugs; arrests two accused

7 minutes ago
 Admin imposes Rs 189,000 fines on profiteers

Admin imposes Rs 189,000 fines on profiteers

7 minutes ago
 Six illegal LPG refilling shops sealed

Six illegal LPG refilling shops sealed

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.