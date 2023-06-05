Pakistani Parliamentarians' struggle for furthering cause of democracy unmatchable: NA Speaker

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Jun 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2023 ) :Speaker, National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf Monday said that struggle of Pakistani Parliamentarians for the cause of strong democracy was unmatchable in the annals of world political history.

"Social progress and development are interlinked with women's inclusion in every sphere of life" he expressed these views while inaugurating the seminar, "Reclaiming the Space: Reading the Constitution from Women's Perspective" organized by the Women Parliamentary Caucus (WPC).

He said, "The need of the hour is to focus on the implementation of laws regarding ensuring gender equality in every sphere of life".

The speaker also said that he had been honoured and proud to learn politics from the unmatchable and astute leadership of Mohtrama Shaheed Benazir Bhuttoo.

He appreciated the active participation of women Parliamentarians in the parliament of Pakistan.

He added, "Ensuring gender parity is pivotal for socio-economic progress" While demanding for establishment of a Women Federal Ministry for empowering women, he added, " It is time that our men must come forward for empowering their women".

He also emphasized the need for direct elections of women Parliamentarians.

He also said that the text of the Constitution was above gender discrimination.

Shahida Rehmani secretary of WPC while addressing the seminar stressed the need for gender parity and gender equality as enshrined in the constitution.

She also expressed gratitude to the Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf for supervising with dedication to the whole procedure of Gender Budgeting for this financial year.

She said that WPC would continue to strive for women and children-friendly legislation.

She said that since its inception in 2008, WPC has achieved milestones in increasing chances for women's participation.

MNA Mehnaz Akbar Aziz Convener Parliamentary Caucus on Child Rights signified the struggle of women parliamentarians for finding space in the Parliament of Pakistan.

She also emphasized that reading the constitution from a women's Perspective would be the right step on the occasion of the golden jubilee celebration of the Constitution.

Furthermore, MNA Shaista Pervaiz Malik during his address to participants of the seminar also briefly pointed out the women-friendly legislation initiated from the platform of WPC. She also demanded Women parliamentarians must have space in politics for direct election.