Pakistani parliamentary delegation participates in democracy, national unity day of Turkey

Ankara (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 15th July, 2019) A Pakistani Parliamentary delegation consisting of Senator Mushahid Ullah Khan, Senator Dr. Shahzad Waseem and Chairman of National Assembly Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs, Malik Muhammad Ehsan Ullah Tiwana, MNA visited Ankara at the invitation of the Speaker of the Turkish Grand National Assembly (TGNA), to participate in the commemorative event to mark the Democracy and National Unity Day at the Turkish ParliamentReiterating solidarity with and unwavering support for the brotherly people, Parliament and Government of Republic of Turkey on the occasion, the Parliamentary delegation recalled that the entire Pakistani nationspoke with a single voice in support of their Turkish brothers and sisters on 15 July 2016 and strongly condemned the attempt to undermine Turkey's peace and stability.

Both Houses of Pakistan's Parliament, moreover, passed unanimous resolutions expressing solidarity with Turkey and its people.The delegation also visited the site of the Turkish parliament which was bombed during the coup attempt and paid heartfelt tributes to all the martyrs who laid down their lives for Turkey's peace and unity.

The Parliamentary delegation also attended a prayer ceremony held for the martyrs at the Millat Mosque in the compound of Turkish Presidential Palace.

They also met and held brief interaction with H.E. President RecepTayyip Erdogan on the occasion.During their interaction, the delegation conveyed warm feelings for people and the government of Turkey on behalf of the people and Parliament of Pakistan.

They underlined that the two brotherly nations had always stood by one another in the face of all challenges, and would continue to do so in the future as well. They also reiterated Pakistan's resolve to continue providing all possible support to Turkey to overcome any and all challenges to its peace, stability and development.The delegation was also hosted over a lunch at the Turkish Parliament by the Speaker of the Turkish Parliament, Mustafa Sentop.