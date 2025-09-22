Pakistani Parliamentary delegation visits Bahrain to strengthen regional ties

(@FahadShabbir)

National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq led a parliamentary delegation to Bahrain on the special invitation of President of the Council of Representatives Ahmed bin Salman Al Musallam Ahmed bin Salman Al Musallam to reinforce Pakistan’s parliamentary diplomacy and expand its regional outreach

The visit, held at the invitation of Speaker Ahmed bin Salman Al Musallam, marks a key advancement in Pakistan’s parliamentary diplomacy and regional engagement.

Upon arrival in Manama, Speaker was warmly welcomed by Bahraini counterpart Ahmed bin Salman Al Musallam.

Both sides engaged in comprehensive discussions on bilateral, regional, and international issues, reflecting shared values and a commitment to peace and cooperation within the Muslim world.

The interaction reflected the deep-rooted fraternal bond between Pakistan and Bahrain, underpinned by shared values, mutual respect, and a common vision for peace and prosperity in the Muslim world.

Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq urged muslim countries to forge unity for tackling common challenges.

Speaker strongly condemned the ongoing Israeli aggression in Gaza, calling it a blatant violation of international humanitarian norms, particularly highlighting the weaponization of humanitarian aid and the deliberate targeting of civilians, including children, women, the elderly, and medical personnel. He emphasized the urgent need of unhindered delivery of humanitarian relief.

In a significant joint stance, both sides also condemned the illegal, falsely-justified, and unprovoked Israeli attacks on Qatar, Yemen, and Iran, describing these as serious breaches of international law and flagrant violations of national sovereignty. Speaker stated that such actions not only escalate regional instability but also set a dangerous precedent for undermining the international rules-based order.

Speaker also expressed deep concern over the ongoing human rights abuses in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK).

He underscored the illegality of the unilateral abrogation of Articles 370 and 35-A by the Indian government, which deprived the Kashmiri people of their constitutional identity and protection. The Bahraini Speaker reaffirmed support for the inalienable right to self-determination of the Kashmiri people, as enshrined in United Nations Security Council resolutions.

Speaker appreciated Bahrain’s consistent and principled support for oppressed Muslim populations globally, while also thanking Speaker Al Musallam for his kind invitation and gracious hospitality. He reiterated that Pakistan, under its democratic and parliamentary leadership, remains committed to strengthening ties with Bahrain not just diplomatically, but through robust parliamentary collaboration and enhanced people-to-people connectivity.

Speaker Al Musallam, while appreciating Pakistan’s historical support to Bahrain and its strong regional standing, lauded the Parliament of Pakistan for its unanimous resolutions in favor of Palestine and Kashmir, and commended Pakistan’s commitment to peace, justice, and multilateral dialogue.

The Bahraini Speaker also extended special congratulations to Pakistan’s civil and military leadership on the success of “Marka-e-Haq”, describing it as a defining military and diplomatic achievement.

Speaker reaffirmed Pakistan’s enduring commitment to being a voice for the voiceless and a proactive partner in building unity, justice, and peace across the Muslim Ummah.

The Parliamentary Delegation accompanying Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq included MNAs Zulfiqar Behan, Mussarat Rafique Mahesar, Malik Shakir Bashir Awan, Sardar Shamsher Ali Khan Mazari, Abdul Aleem Khan, Muhammad Usman Badini, Hassan Sabir, Khursheed Ahmed Junejo and Pullain Baloch.