Pakistani parliamentary delegation visits CIDS

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2023 ) :Pakistani Parliamentary Delegation has visited China Institute for Innovation and Development Strategy (CIDS) as their first stop upon landing on Chinese soil.

The delegation which was led by Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed participated in a "think tank dialogue" that witnessed a constructive exchange of ideas between the two sides.

CIDS Founding Chairman Zheng Bijian, said that "Before us is not the so-called 'end of history', but the beginning of a new era- the community of shared future."Senator Mushahid Hussain said Pakistan and China, side by side, were undergoing profound changes of a kind unseen in a century, which included the peaceful rise of China, a decline of the West, and the advent of the community of a shared future.