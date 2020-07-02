UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistani Passengers Not Exporting COVID-19: Dr Moeed Yusuf

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 02nd July 2020 | 07:22 PM

Pakistani passengers not exporting COVID-19: Dr Moeed Yusuf

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Security Division and Strategic Policy Planning Dr Moeed Yusuf on Thursday strongly rejected the news that the Pakistani passengers were allegedly exporting the coronavirus to other countries

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Security Division and Strategic Policy Planning Dr Moeed Yusuf on Thursday strongly rejected the news that the Pakistani passengers were allegedly exporting the coronavirus to other countries. Such news were spreading by the British media about the Pakistani expatriates that they returned to the United Kingdom with COVID-19 symptoms, but it was not the stance of UK government as confirmed by the British high commissioner, he said while addressing a press conference here at the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC). Dr Moeed said Pakistan was the only country which was holding tests, ensuring quarantine and screening of the outbound passengers. Only 30 Pakistanis, who returned to the UK, were tested positive for the COVID-19 while the British media was exaggerating their number, he added.

He said there was no justification in making a hue and cry against Pakistan for allegedly exporting the coronavirus. Both the international and national media made a baseless propaganda on the issue as it was not the only case with Pakistan. There were instances that many people of one country were tested corona positive in the country of their destination, he added The SAPM advised the people having symptoms to avoid traveling abroad as some countries were not allowing such passengers and they might be deported back.

He said 90 percent overseas Pakistanis stranded in the Gulf countries in the wake of coronavirus pandemic had been repatriated, while the rest would be brought back by next week.

Dr Moeed said screening of outbound passengers had been made mandatory for the last three months. All the countries had imposed the condition of test. The policies of the destination country and the airline should be followed completely by the outbound passengers. travel with symptoms of coronavirus was prohibited. There were some incidents where the passengers had presented invalid medical certificates, which later created embarrassment for country on the foreign soil, he added. The SAPM said the flight operation was being carried out for stranded Pakistanis and the ones in emergency would also be given priority. It was only for the repatriation of stranded tourists and not for those who wanted to have leisure trips. "Our priority is to facilitate the labourers and everybody should show responsibility," he added.

Moeed Yusuf said the Pakistan International Airlines flights for the Gulf region would continue. Pakistanis had been brought back from 70 countries, he added.

He said the coronavirus was still an issue and the people should follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs). The coronavirus test was mandatory for travelling abroad and without test, no passenger should come to the airports, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Hue United Kingdom Media All From Government PIA Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Rwandan President on Inde ..

41 minutes ago

NOC discusses preventive measures for participants ..

56 minutes ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX Closing Rates (part 2) ..

32 seconds ago

Naval Chief advises 49th PN Staff Course participa ..

33 seconds ago

EU in Talks With Gilead to Secure Remdesivir After ..

35 seconds ago

Russian Foreign Ministry Slams Latvia's Ban of 7 R ..

36 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.