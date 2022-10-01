UrduPoint.com

Pakistani Peacekeeper Embrace Martyrdom In Line Of Duty In DRC: ISPR

Umer Jamshaid Published October 01, 2022 | 10:25 PM

Pakistani peacekeeper embrace martyrdom in line of duty in DRC: ISPR

A Pakistani peacekeeper Havaldar Babar Siddique has embraced martyrdom in the line of duty on the UN Peace Keeping Mission in Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) after a terrorist group attacked the Permanent Operation Base (POB) under the garb of surrender

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2022 ) :A Pakistani peacekeeper Havaldar Babar Siddique has embraced martyrdom in the line of duty on the UN Peace Keeping Mission in Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) after a terrorist group attacked the Permanent Operation Base (POB) under the garb of surrender.

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), in a news release, said that some six armed assailants from Bunyamalange Armed Group approached the POB Minibwe, Congo in disguise to surrender their weapons as part of the UN initiative on September 30.

Havaldar Babar Siddique was performing the duties of Guard Commander at entry point for registering proclaimed surrenders, it added.

However, the Ieading assailants started discriminate firing on check post; resultantly, Havaldar Babar received a gunshot on his head.

The Pakistan Army troops responded immediately and evacuated Havaldar Babar to the nearest Pakistan Army Medical Aid Post but he could not survive.

The martyred Havaldar was resident of Shakargarh, age 35 years and was married, and survived by his wife, a son and a daughter.

"Pakistan has always played a pivotal role as responsible member of the international community to help realise ideals of global peace and security through active support in various UN Peacekeeping missions. Our Peacekeepers have always distinguished themselves in executing challenging peacekeeping tasks in conflict torn areas through devotion and, if necessary rendering supreme sacrifices," the ISPR said.

It added that so far 171 Pakistan peacekeepers have laid down their lives during various UN missions for international peace and security.

Related Topics

Pakistan Firing Terrorist Army United Nations ISPR Married Wife Congo Shakargarh September Post From

Recent Stories

Chief Minister Punjab seeks report of an incident ..

Chief Minister Punjab seeks report of an incident for murdering three women by s ..

5 seconds ago
 Governor Punjab takes pride in being a boy scout

Governor Punjab takes pride in being a boy scout

1 minute ago
 Netherlands Regrets Nicaragua's Decision to Sever ..

Netherlands Regrets Nicaragua's Decision to Sever Diplomatic Ties - Foreign Mini ..

1 minute ago
 Rangers hit 10-man Hearts for four, Celtic made to ..

Rangers hit 10-man Hearts for four, Celtic made to sweat by Motherwell

1 minute ago
 Russia should use low-yield nuclear weapons in Ukr ..

Russia should use low-yield nuclear weapons in Ukraine: Chechen leader

1 minute ago
 Nord Stream 2 spokesman says pipeline has stopped ..

Nord Stream 2 spokesman says pipeline has stopped leaking gas

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.