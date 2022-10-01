Pakistani peacekeeper embrace martyrdom in line of duty in DRC: ISPR

A Pakistani peacekeeper Havaldar Babar Siddique has embraced martyrdom in the line of duty on the UN Peace Keeping Mission in Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) after a terrorist group attacked the Permanent Operation Base (POB) under the garb of surrender

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2022 ) :A Pakistani peacekeeper Havaldar Babar Siddique has embraced martyrdom in the line of duty on the UN Peace Keeping Mission in Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) after a terrorist group attacked the Permanent Operation Base (POB) under the garb of surrender.

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), in a news release, said that some six armed assailants from Bunyamalange Armed Group approached the POB Minibwe, Congo in disguise to surrender their weapons as part of the UN initiative on September 30.

Havaldar Babar Siddique was performing the duties of Guard Commander at entry point for registering proclaimed surrenders, it added.

However, the Ieading assailants started discriminate firing on check post; resultantly, Havaldar Babar received a gunshot on his head.

The Pakistan Army troops responded immediately and evacuated Havaldar Babar to the nearest Pakistan Army Medical Aid Post but he could not survive.

The martyred Havaldar was resident of Shakargarh, age 35 years and was married, and survived by his wife, a son and a daughter.

"Pakistan has always played a pivotal role as responsible member of the international community to help realise ideals of global peace and security through active support in various UN Peacekeeping missions. Our Peacekeepers have always distinguished themselves in executing challenging peacekeeping tasks in conflict torn areas through devotion and, if necessary rendering supreme sacrifices," the ISPR said.

It added that so far 171 Pakistan peacekeepers have laid down their lives during various UN missions for international peace and security.