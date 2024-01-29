Pakistani peacekeeper embraces martyrdom amid thwarting terrorists' attack in Sudan

Open Menu

Published January 29, 2024

A Pakistani peacekeeper has embraced martyrdom while gallantly combating terrorists' attacks on the convey escorting two local patients in Abyei, a disputed territory between Sudan and South Sudan

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) A Pakistani peacekeeper has embraced martyrdom while gallantly combating terrorists' attacks on the convey escorting two local patients in Abyei, a disputed territory between Sudan and South Sudan.

A convoy of Pakistani peacekeepers was ambushed in Abyei on January 28th, while the Pakistani peacekeepers responded effectively and forced the militants to retreat, an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release on Monday said.

The martyred peacekeeper was identified as Sepoy Muhammad Tariq (a resident of Badin, Sindh), who embraced martyrdom while four individuals, including two officers, were injured.

Pakistan's peacekeeping contingents have always distinguished themselves by their professionalism and devotion to duty.

"To date, 181 Pakistani peacekeepers have laid their lives while serving the cause of peace around the world. Pakistan remains committed to its role as a responsible member of the international community and will continue to contribute towards global peace and stability under the auspices of the United Nations," the ISPR said.

