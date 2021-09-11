UrduPoint.com

Pakistani Peacekeeper Embraces Martyrdom In Darfur: ISPR

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 5 minutes ago Sat 11th September 2021 | 01:16 PM

Pakistani peacekeeper embraces martyrdom in Darfur: ISPR

The military media wing says Lance Naik Adil Jan, the resident of Lakki Marwat, was the official of the FC Balochistan who was martyred during his duty for UN mission Darfur.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 11th, 2021) Pakistani peacekeeper embraced martyrdom while on duty for UN mission Darfur, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR.

Lance Naik Adil Jan, the resident of Lakki Marwat, was the official of the FC Balochistan.

In a statement, the ISPR said that the 38-year-old peacekeeper was part of the UN mission Darfur in Sudan responsible for the protection of civilians and facilitating humanitarian assistance.

Pakistan is the sixth largest contributor of uniformed personnel to UN Peacekeeping, currently deploying more than 4,700 military and police personnel to the UN peace operations in Abyei, the Central African Republic, Cyprus, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Mali, Somalia, Sudan, South Sudan, and Western Sahara.

As many as 161 Pakistani peacekeepers sacrificed their lives as part of global peace missions for international peace and stability.

Related Topics

Pakistan Somalia Balochistan Police United Nations ISPR Mali Sudan Cyprus Democratic Republic Of The Congo Central African Republic Lakki Marwat

Recent Stories

Minister pays tribute to Quaid-i-Azam M.A.Jinnah o ..

Minister pays tribute to Quaid-i-Azam M.A.Jinnah on his 73rd death anniversary

4 minutes ago
 PAF pays homage to father of nation on his 73rd de ..

PAF pays homage to father of nation on his 73rd death anniversary: Air Chief

4 minutes ago
 Sanjrani stresses following Jinnah's ideology to b ..

Sanjrani stresses following Jinnah's ideology to become a successful nation

5 minutes ago
 Pottery exhibition of numerous artisans to conclud ..

Pottery exhibition of numerous artisans to conclude tomorrow

5 minutes ago
 Murad Saeed visits PIMS to inquire health of AIG N ..

Murad Saeed visits PIMS to inquire health of AIG NHMP

5 minutes ago
 Minister pays tribute to Quaid-i-Azam M.A.Jinnah o ..

Minister pays tribute to Quaid-i-Azam M.A.Jinnah on his 73rd death anniversary

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.