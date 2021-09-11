Pakistani peacekeeper embraces martyrdom in Darfur: ISPR

(@fidahassanain)

The military media wing says Lance Naik Adil Jan, the resident of Lakki Marwat, was the official of the FC Balochistan who was martyred during his duty for UN mission Darfur.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 11th, 2021) Pakistani peacekeeper embraced martyrdom while on duty for UN mission Darfur, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR.

Lance Naik Adil Jan, the resident of Lakki Marwat, was the official of the FC Balochistan.

In a statement, the ISPR said that the 38-year-old peacekeeper was part of the UN mission Darfur in Sudan responsible for the protection of civilians and facilitating humanitarian assistance.

Pakistan is the sixth largest contributor of uniformed personnel to UN Peacekeeping, currently deploying more than 4,700 military and police personnel to the UN peace operations in Abyei, the Central African Republic, Cyprus, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Mali, Somalia, Sudan, South Sudan, and Western Sahara.

As many as 161 Pakistani peacekeepers sacrificed their lives as part of global peace missions for international peace and stability.