Pakistani Peacekeeper Embraces Martyrdom In Sudan
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 30, 2024 | 11:49 AM
According to the ISPR, a convoy of Pakistani peacekeepers was ambushed in Abyei while our soldiers responded effectively and forced the militants to retreat.
RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 30th, 2024) A Pakistani peacekeeper has embraced martyrdom while gallantly combating terrorists' attacks on his convey at Abyei, a disputed territory between Sudan and South Sudan.
According to the ISPR, a convoy of Pakistani peacekeepers was ambushed in Abyei while our soldiers responded effectively and forced the militants to retreat.
The martyred peacekeeper was identified as Sepoy Muhammad Tariq while four troops, including two officers, were injured.
To date, 181 Pakistani peacekeepers have laid their lives while serving the cause of peace around the world.
Recent Stories
Security forces foil terrorists’ attack in Balochistan’s Mach area
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 January 2024
Pakistan deeply concerned over suspension of UNRWA's funding for Palestinians
Thief gang busted, three held
Venezuela's 'Maduro will not choose' his poll rival: banned contender
S. Africa poll battle heats up as ANC suspends Zuma
Pakistani peacekeeper embraces martyrdom amid thwarting terrorists' attack in Su ..
CCI approves amendments in petroleum policy to encourage oil, gas exploration
PPP's 10-point manifesto to pull country out of economic crisis: Bilawal
PPP introduces manifesto, featuring a 10-point 'Awami, Muashi Muahida: Bilawal
Jordan score twice in injury time to surge into Asian Cup quarters
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Mills sealed over non-standard ghee, cooking oil26 seconds ago
-
DC for strict implementation of code of conduct during polling32 seconds ago
-
PMLN holds corner meeting in Shah Nikdar39 seconds ago
-
Security forces foil terrorists’ attack in Balochistan’s Mach area5 minutes ago
-
APHC leader urges UN to address Kashmir dispute amidst deteriorating situation in IIOJK31 minutes ago
-
Murder convict sent to gallows, four other sentenced in different cases31 minutes ago
-
Dry weather forecast for city1 hour ago
-
JI to win elections from Bahawalpur: JI leader1 hour ago
-
Timber thief gang busted in Bahawalpur1 hour ago
-
Police goes under training for general elections duties1 hour ago
-
Elections: Training Session held at Bahawalpur Police Lines2 hours ago
-
TNFJ announces supporting PPP in elections12 hours ago