UrduPoint.com

Pakistani Peacekeeper Praised For Battling Floods, Helping Flood-hit People In South Sudan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 07, 2022 | 09:35 PM

Pakistani peacekeeper praised for battling floods, helping flood-hit people in South Sudan

Pakistani peacekeepers serving the UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) have earned widespread praise for dedicatedly fighting some the worst floods in the country's Unity State and bringing relief to the affected people, according to a report received in New York

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2022 ) :Pakistani peacekeepers serving the UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) have earned widespread praise for dedicatedly fighting some the worst floods in the country's Unity State and bringing relief to the affected people, according to a report received in New York.

On January 4, they marked their 100th day of continuous effort to help hundreds of thousands of people whose lives have been disrupted by floods, the report said.

As the state capital Bentiu with its 200,000 residents and their support lifeline -- the Rubkona airstrip -- were under serious threat, the Pakistani army engineers took on the daunting task of constructing huge flood protection dikes, with hard work ongoing around the clock, deploying heavy equipment and water pumps, it said.

Some 80 kilometers of such earthen embankments, and the draining of the area of some five million liters of water, have also greatly contributed to protecting citizens from outbreaks of Cholera and other water- and airborne diseases, not to mention environmental hazards that would have resulted from a city dump site being flooded.

The UN peacekeepers also assisted humanitarian partners in building ramps to protect other main supply routes in the area, and have been at the disposal and service of local authorities when called upon.

"The engineering forces have pledged to continue to do whatever it takes, for how long it may take, to keep protecting civilian lives and livelihoods," the report said.

'Their remarkable dedication and efforts have been duly and deservedly praised by several visiting delegations," it added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Army United Nations Flood Water Bentiu New York Sudan SITE January May From Million

Recent Stories

Over 100 Protesters Detained, 35 Police Officers I ..

Over 100 Protesters Detained, 35 Police Officers Injured in Kazakhstan's Atyrau ..

29 seconds ago
 Three day digital media management training of Ele ..

Three day digital media management training of Election Commission of Pakistan o ..

31 seconds ago
 Farrukh lauds PM's efforts for bringing foreign in ..

Farrukh lauds PM's efforts for bringing foreign investment in Pakistan

2 minutes ago
 Govt facing biggest challenge of price-hike: Ali Z ..

Govt facing biggest challenge of price-hike: Ali Zaidi

2 minutes ago
 Torrential rains caused severe damage in Gwadar: C ..

Torrential rains caused severe damage in Gwadar: Commissioner Makran division

2 minutes ago
 THQ Hospital Jaranwala to be upgraded

THQ Hospital Jaranwala to be upgraded

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.