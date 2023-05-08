Pakistani peacekeepers helping flood-hit people in Congo

(@Abdulla99267510)

A report received in New York says landslides, triggered by flash floods in the region, have caused significant human losses and infrastructure damages, creating an acute situation for the people.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 8th, 2023) The Pakistani peacekeepers serving at the United Nations stabilization mission in Congo are providing relief to the flood-affected people in the country’s Kalehe territory.

The report said the Pakistani contingents of UN Southern peacekeepers remain in the forefront to provide life-saving drugs and other relief materials to the authorities in the affected areas.