Pakistani peacekeepers in Darfur & Congo gear up to combat coronavirus

Pakistani peacekeepers serving the United Nations-African Union Mission in Darfur (UNAMID) conducted a one-day workshop on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the mission's team site in Kabkabiya, a district of North Darfur state, Sudan, according to a message received at UN Headquarters in New York on Monday

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2020 ) :Pakistani peacekeepers serving the United Nations-African Union Mission in Darfur (UNAMID) conducted a one-day workshop on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the mission's team site in Kabkabiya, a district of North Darfur state, Sudan, according to a message received at UN Headquarters in New York on Monday.

The workshop was aimed at raising participants' awareness on the importance of taking precautionary measures, such as the use of face masks, frequent hand washing, use of personal protective equipment and maintenance of good personal hygiene to control the spread of the virus, if and when it occurs in the area.

Another message received here said that Pakistani peacekeeper with the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (MONUSCO) established a quarantine room in Uvira, a city in the South Kivu Province of the central African country, to deal with any potential coronavirus case.

The message said stringent measures have been taken to deal with the prevailing threat.