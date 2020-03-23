UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistani Peacekeepers In Darfur & Congo Gear Up To Combat Coronavirus

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 23rd March 2020 | 08:32 PM

Pakistani peacekeepers in Darfur & Congo gear up to combat coronavirus

Pakistani peacekeepers serving the United Nations-African Union Mission in Darfur (UNAMID) conducted a one-day workshop on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the mission's team site in Kabkabiya, a district of North Darfur state, Sudan, according to a message received at UN Headquarters in New York on Monday

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2020 ) :Pakistani peacekeepers serving the United Nations-African Union Mission in Darfur (UNAMID) conducted a one-day workshop on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the mission's team site in Kabkabiya, a district of North Darfur state, Sudan, according to a message received at UN Headquarters in New York on Monday.

The workshop was aimed at raising participants' awareness on the importance of taking precautionary measures, such as the use of face masks, frequent hand washing, use of personal protective equipment and maintenance of good personal hygiene to control the spread of the virus, if and when it occurs in the area.

Another message received here said that Pakistani peacekeeper with the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (MONUSCO) established a quarantine room in Uvira, a city in the South Kivu Province of the central African country, to deal with any potential coronavirus case.

The message said stringent measures have been taken to deal with the prevailing threat.

Related Topics

Pakistan United Nations Uvira New York Sudan Congo SITE 2020 Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Traffic police accelerates awareness of COVID19, d ..

4 minutes ago

WHO Needs to Publicly Explain Health Risks of Wild ..

4 minutes ago

Pentagon Has 249 Coronavirus Cases, 1 Death Among ..

4 minutes ago

All parties must come on one page to deal with cor ..

4 minutes ago

Deputy Commissioner hosts flag on Pakistan Day in ..

13 minutes ago

AJK announces lockdown for three weeks to contain ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.