Pakistani Peacekeepers' Performance Acknowledged Worldwide By World Leaders, UN Leadership

Faizan Hashmi Published May 29, 2022 | 08:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2022 ) :The performance of Pakistani peacekeepers has been acknowledged worldwide by numerous world leaders and UN leadership in recognition to their meritorious services for global peace.

"On the occasion of World UN Peacekeepers Day, it is worth reiterating that Pakistan stands tall in the comity of nations being one of the largest troops contributing country in the UN peacekeeping efforts", said the Inter Services Public Relations news release here received.

Pakistan's journey in UN peacekeeping operations began in 1960 when first ever Pakistan Army contingent was deployed for UN peacekeeping operations in Congo.

Over the last 61 years Pakistan has been the most significant and consistent contributor for UN peacekeeping around the world.

Pakistan has hitherto participated in 46 UN peacekeeping missions including some of the most challenging undertakings.

Pakistan has so far contributed more than 200,000 troops in the UN peacekeeping missions across the world. Up till now 169 Pakistani peacekeepers have scarified their lives in the noble cause of helping humanity, building peace and bringing stability across the regions under the banner of UN.

Over the years, several UN Secretary Generals have profusely appreciated Pakistan's contributions.

The present Secretary General of UN António Guterres visited Pakistan and paid rich tribute to Pakistan's peace keeping efforts.

In addition to Army, many Pakistani peacekeeping contingents have also included troops from FC, Rangers and Police.

