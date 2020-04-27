UrduPoint.com
Pakistani Peacekeepers Rescue 2,000 People In Congo's Flood Hit Areas

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 27th April 2020 | 12:00 AM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2020 ) :Pakistani Peacekeepers have rescued more than 2000 people stranded due to heavy floods in UVIRA region of South Kivu in Democratic Republic of CONGO (DRC).

According to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), torrential floods erupted in Uvira and surroundings in DRC starting last week which continued for days. Rains and flooding damaged thousands of houses and affecting some 75000 people.

Pakistani Blue Helmets, part of UN Mission in Congo (MONUSCO), immediately rushed to the affected areas for rescue and relief of local Congolese Populace.

Rescue parties were immediately dispatched with paramedics and rescue equipment to different locations.

Troops also built a stone embankment to check the flood water, which was strong enough to shift people and vehicles from affected area.

The stranded people were served with food and provided necessary medical care.

Pakistani Peacekeepers' rescue efforts have been widely acknowledged by locals as well UN authorities.

Being one of the largest troops contributing country, Pakistan has more than 4000 blue helmets serving under UN for maintaining peace and stability.

157 Pakistani peacekeepers have laid their lives during various UN missions for preservation of global peace, while serving humanity with honour, courage and dignity.

