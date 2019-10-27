Pakistani people always fight in struggle for right of self determination: CM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2019 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan Sunday said that Indian forces could not suppress the struggle of Kashmiris and they would always fight for their self determination.

In a message connection with October 27, Black Day the Chief Minister said Indian forces have imposed curfew for three months and turned Kashmir into jail.

He said around 1,00,000 people have been martyred and captured in custody to suppress their voice since 1989.

He said brutalities of Indian forces in Indian Occupied Kashmir would give impetus to the freedom struggle of Kashmiris.

The CM said sacrifices and struggle of Kashmir people would pave the way for their freedom.

The Chief Minister said on October 27, 1947 the Indian forces had denied the right of self determination of Kashmiris so the day is being observed as black day every year in this connection.

The Indian government revoked article 370 and 35 A of the Indian constitution.

He said Pakistan and its people would never leave Kashmiris alone in their just and legitimate struggle for right of self-determination and stands with Kashmiris against Indian aggression.