Pakistani people, armed forces ready to befittingly respond any Indian aggression: Qureshi

Muhammad Irfan 38 minutes ago Wed 27th May 2020 | 10:47 PM

Minister for Foreign Affairs Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Wednesday said the people as well as armed forces of Pakistan were ready to befittingly respond to any Indian aggression

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2020 ) :Minister for Foreign Affairs Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Wednesday said the people as well as armed forces of Pakistan were ready to befittingly respond to any Indian aggression.

In a statement following the shooting down of an Indian spy drone by Pakistan Army along the Line of Control, he categorically asked India to act sensibly and pursue the course of peace.

He said India was bent upon aggression and trying to provoke Pakistan. "We have never lost patience, nor will do so. But we have our right to defend ourselves," he remarked.

He said Pakistan always preferred the course of peace but it should not be misconstrued as its weakness.

