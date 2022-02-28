(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Monday said Pakistani people were the center of independent foreign policy of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The minister, in a tweet said the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz and Pakistan Peoples Party were responsible for loss of innocent lives during 400 drone attacks launched during the 10 year tenure of the two parties.