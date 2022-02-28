UrduPoint.com

Pakistani People, Centre Of PM's Independent Foreign Policy: Farrukh Habib

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 28, 2022 | 10:18 PM

Pakistani people, centre of PM's independent foreign policy: Farrukh Habib

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Monday said Pakistani people were the center of independent foreign policy of Prime Minister Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Monday said Pakistani people were the center of independent foreign policy of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The minister, in a tweet said the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz and Pakistan Peoples Party were responsible for loss of innocent lives during 400 drone attacks launched during the 10 year tenure of the two parties.

>