Pakistani People Stand With Palestine: Ali Muhammad Khan

Mon 17th May 2021 | 11:40 PM

Pakistani people stand with Palestine: Ali Muhammad Khan

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Monday condemning the Israeli terrorism in Palestine said that Pakistani people stand with their Palestinian brothers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Monday condemning the Israeli terrorism in Palestine said that Pakistani people stand with their Palestinian brothers.

Speaking in the National Assembly, he asked the international community to take notice of the Israeli oppression.

He said no Muslim could remain silent regarding the sanctity of the Qibla-e-Awwal. He said that Pakistan will never recognize Israel.

The minister said, Israeli barbarity and oppression on innocent Palestinians was against all human norms.

More Stories From Pakistan

