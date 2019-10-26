Pakistani people support Kashmiris in struggle to get right of self-determination: Governor

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman Saturday said that Kashmiris have rejected Indian annexation of occupied valley and they would soon witness freedom from the oppressive rule of Indian forces

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2019 ) : Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman Saturday said that Kashmiris have rejected Indian annexation of occupied valley and they would soon witness freedom from the oppressive rule of Indian forces.

In a message in connection with 27th October, he said that sacrifices and struggle of Kashmiri people would pave the way for their freedom.

He said that brutalities of Indian forces in occupied valley would give impetus to the freedom struggle of Kashmiris.

He said that 27th October was being observed as Black Day all over the world because on the same day back in 1947 Indian forces occupied Kashmir denying right of self-determination to people living there.

He said that Pakistan would continue providing moral and diplomatic support to Kashmiris and inform comity of nations about human rights violations in Kashmir.

Shah Farman said that Pakistani leadership and its people stands with Kashmiris in this hour of need and support them in their rightful struggle against Indian aggression on every available forum.

Praising Kashmiris for their endurance, he also urged international community to play their role for the implementation of United Nations resolutions and lifting of curfew in occupied valley.