Pakistani PhD Student Receives International Travel Award To Attend Workshop In UK

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 23, 2025 | 07:00 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) Noor Rahman, a PhD student at the Dr. Panjwani Center for Molecular Medicine and Drug Research (PCMD), University of Karachi, has received an international travel award worth £1,400 to attend a workshop on Artificial Intelligence Competencies.

The workshop was recently held at the European Bioinformatics Institute (EMBL-EBI), South Building, Wellcome Genome Campus, Hinxton, Cambridge, UK, said a statement on Wednesday.

A spokesman for the International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS), University of Karachi, stated on Wednesday that Noor Rahman is conducting his doctoral research under the supervision of Dr.

Humaira Zafar.

He presented a paper titled "Machine Learning Approaches in Drug Discovery and Vaccine Development" at the workshop.

Prof. Dr. M. Raza Shah, Director of ICCBS, University of Karachi, congratulated Noor Rahman and his research supervisor, Dr. Humaira Zafar. He stated that this achievement is a proud moment for ICCBS, University of Karachi, and the entire nation.

It is worth noting that EMBL-EBI is one of the six sites of the European Molecular Biology Laboratory (EMBL), an intergovernmental research organisation funded by more than 20 member, prospective, and associate member states.

