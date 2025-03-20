Pakistani PhD Student Selected For 74th Lindau Nobel Laureate Meeting In Germany
Faizan Hashmi Published March 20, 2025 | 05:40 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) A female Baloch Pakistani PhD student from the H.E.J. Research Institute of Chemistry, University of Karachi, has been selected to participate in the 74th Lindau Nobel Laureate Meeting, dedicated to Chemistry, scheduled to be held from June 29 to July 4, 2025, in Lindau, Germany.
A spokesperson for the International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS), University of Karachi, announced on Thursday that Mahjabeen Hassan has been chosen for this prestigious event. She is currently pursuing her PhD under the supervision of Prof. Dr. Syed Ghulam Musharraf at the H.E.J. Research Institute of Chemistry.
Mahjabeen Hassan, who hails from an underprivileged village in Turbat, Balochistan, completed her master’s degree in Chemistry at the University of Turbat. In 2021, she joined the H.E.J. Research Institute of Chemistry for her MPhil studies under the mentorship of Prof.
Dr. Syed Ghulam Musharraf.
The 74th Lindau Nobel Laureate Meeting will provide a remarkable opportunity for young researchers and scholars to expand their knowledge, establish new professional connections, and engage in discussions with 40 to 50 Nobel Laureates and over 600 scientists from around the world. The program also includes visits to leading research centers in Europe.
Prof. Dr. M. Raza Shah, Director of ICCBS, University of Karachi, congratulated Ms. Mahjabeen Hassan and her supervisor, Prof. Musharraf, on this remarkable achievement.
The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Karachi, Prof. Dr. Khalid Mehmood Iraqi, and Prof. Dr. Atta-ur Rahman, Professor Emeritus and former Federal Minister for Science and Technology, also extended their congratulations.
