Pakistani Physicians community in US resilient bridge between both countries: Masood

The Pakistan Ambassador to the United States pays a glowing tribute to APPNA for its services to the humanity, saying that the organization’s contributions to Pakistan's education, healthcare and social development are unmatched.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 6th, 2023) Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States Masood Khan says Association of Physicians of Pakistani Descent of North America is a resilient bridge between Pakistan and the US.

In a series of tweets, on the occasion of 46th Annual Summer Convention of APPNA being held in Dallas Texas, he felicitated the organization for its ‘spectacular’ achievements spanning over decades.

Felicitating APPNA’s leadership Masood Khan paid a glowing tribute to APPNA for its services to the humanity and said that the organization’s contributions to Pakistan's education, healthcare and social development are unmatched.

He said we cherish and celebrate your performance and achievements.

Masood Khan said throughout the adversity of pandemic and amidst the relief operations during the floods, APPNA has consistently been at the forefronts. He said People of Pakistan will never forget your timely and effective mobilization of support for flood response and Covid-19 management.

APPNA is the largest medical association in the United States comprising thousands of Pakistani physicians who have been serving the people of the United States for past over four decades. Besides, the organization has been making valuable contributions in health, education and social development in Pakistan.