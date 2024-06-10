Open Menu

Pakistani Pilgrim Undergoes Eye Surgery In Makkah

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 10, 2024 | 04:30 PM

Pakistani pilgrim undergoes eye surgery in Makkah

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) A medical team at King Abdullah Medical City in Makkah, successfully performed a surgery to save the vision of a Pakistani pilgrim suffering from retinal detachment in his eye.

The medical team said that the pilgrim was suffering from a sudden weakness in vision that lasted for two days and was received by the Medical City, where he was carefully examined and the results of the examination showed that he suffered from retinal detachment in his right eye caused by a retinal hole.

The team decided to perform an urgent surgery to save the pilgrim's vision that included removing the cataracts and the vitreous fluid.

The team implanted a new lens and repaired the retinal detachment and injected silicone oil into the eye.

According to the team, the patient would make a full recovery and be able to continue his Hajj.

