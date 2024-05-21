- Home
Pakistani Pilgrims Appreciate Saudi Arabia’s Efforts To Facilitate Hajj Through 'Makkah Route Initiative'
Muhammad Irfan Published May 21, 2024 | 03:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) Pilgrims coming to Saudi Arabia from Pakistan to perform Hajj rituals this year 1445H expressed happiness as they completed their travel procedures at Islamabad International Airport.
They cited benefiting from the “Makkah Route Initiative” designed by Saudi Hajj authorities to serve the pilgrims in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan to finalize their travel procedures at home, Saudi Press Agency reported.
Saudi competent authorities have made great strides to provide the best services to the pilgrims during the Hajj season with the aim of facilitating the travel procedures for pilgrims from Pakistan and six other countries with ease and tranquility.
The initiative was welcomed and praised by the pilgrims in Pakistan, who appreciated the great work provided by the Hajj host country to serve the pilgrims so that they could enjoy comfort while performing the Hajj rituals, as well as the keenness to provide them with the finest services from their arrival to the Kingdom until their departure back home.
