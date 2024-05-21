Open Menu

Pakistani Pilgrims Appreciate Saudi Arabia’s Efforts To Facilitate Hajj Through 'Makkah Route Initiative'

Muhammad Irfan Published May 21, 2024 | 03:20 PM

Pakistani pilgrims appreciate Saudi Arabia’s efforts to facilitate Hajj through 'Makkah Route Initiative'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) Pilgrims coming to Saudi Arabia from Pakistan to perform Hajj rituals this year 1445H expressed happiness as they completed their travel procedures at Islamabad International Airport.

They cited benefiting from the “Makkah Route Initiative” designed by Saudi Hajj authorities to serve the pilgrims in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan to finalize their travel procedures at home, Saudi Press Agency reported.

Saudi competent authorities have made great strides to provide the best services to the pilgrims during the Hajj season with the aim of facilitating the travel procedures for pilgrims from Pakistan and six other countries with ease and tranquility.

The initiative was welcomed and praised by the pilgrims in Pakistan, who appreciated the great work provided by the Hajj host country to serve the pilgrims so that they could enjoy comfort while performing the Hajj rituals, as well as the keenness to provide them with the finest services from their arrival to the Kingdom until their departure back home.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Hajj Saudi Saudi Arabia From Best Airport

Recent Stories

Pakistan Railways announces over 50pc cut in train ..

Pakistan Railways announces over 50pc cut in train fares

1 hour ago
 Tickets sale for fans zones in Australia for Pak-I ..

Tickets sale for fans zones in Australia for Pak-India match to start on June 4

2 hours ago
 LHC grants bail to Chaudhary Parvez Elahi

LHC grants bail to Chaudhary Parvez Elahi

3 hours ago
 Two underpasses to be built in Islamabad: Mohsin N ..

Two underpasses to be built in Islamabad: Mohsin Naqvi

3 hours ago
 One-day Mourning in Pakistan today for Iranian hel ..

One-day Mourning in Pakistan today for Iranian helicopter crash victims

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 May 2024

6 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 May 2024

6 hours ago
 PTI founder acquitted in May 9 vandalism case

PTI founder acquitted in May 9 vandalism case

16 hours ago
 Liverpool confirm Slot will replace Klopp as manag ..

Liverpool confirm Slot will replace Klopp as manager

16 hours ago
 Russian playwright & director on trial for 'justif ..

Russian playwright & director on trial for 'justifying' terrorism

16 hours ago
 Free media, responsible opposition play crucial ro ..

Free media, responsible opposition play crucial roles in national development: S ..

16 hours ago
 AJK leaders condolence Iranian President's demise ..

AJK leaders condolence Iranian President's demise in helicopter crash

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan