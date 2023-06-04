UrduPoint.com

Pakistani Pilgrims Embody National Pride In Saudi Arabia Amidst Challenging Circumstances

Muhammad Irfan Published June 04, 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2023 ) :Secretary Religious Affairs Dr Aftab Akbar Durrani on Sunday said in an effort to strengthen the reputation of Pakistan, the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony had made exemplary arrangements for pilgrims in Saudi Arabia.

In an exclusive talk with APP, he said Pakistani pilgrims, showcasing their best behavior in the host country, had also demonstrated resilience in the face of difficult circumstances.

The secretary of Religious Affairs urged the pilgrims and their relatives to remain vigilant against negative propaganda.

He, highlighting the significance of this Hajj season, said Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Senator Muhammad Talha Mehmood, acknowledged the challenges associated with accommodating a large number of Muslims around the world. Nevertheless, the minister reiterated his commitment to serving the pilgrims without any political, religious, or regional bias, he added.

However, despite the efforts of the Pakistani government, certain elements were engaged in spreading fake news and causing distress and anxiety among the pilgrims and their loved ones back in Pakistan, he said, adding that investigations had revealed that this propaganda aimed to sabotage the excellent relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, impede the government's Hajj efforts, and even exploit social media to gain unwarranted privileges.

Dr Aftab said the Ministry had been proactive in ensuring the well-being of Pakistani pilgrims, adding that Moavineen-e-Hujjaj were present throughout the Hajj journey, providing guidance and assistance to the pilgrims while closely monitoring the situation.

He made it clear that instances of individuals laying mats on the roadside for personal gain had been promptly captured and shared on social media to expose such misconduct. "These individuals not only disrupt the administration's efforts but also bring disrepute to the country," he added.

The Secretary of Religious Affairs further urged the public not to be swayed by negative propaganda and assured them of the Ministry's unwavering commitment to providing the best facilities for Pakistani pilgrims despite the challenges.

He also emphasized the importance of following the instructions of Hajj assistants and Saudi authorities to ensure a smooth and trouble-free pilgrimage experience.

He said Pakistani pilgrims were recognized as ambassadors of the country in Saudi Arabia, and their exemplary behavior and resilience in the face of difficulties had contributed to the nation's prestige.

The Ministry continued to work tirelessly to support the pilgrims, urging them to utilize available facilities responsibly and foster friendly relationships with fellow pilgrims to fully embrace the blessings of Hajj, he maintained.

More Stories From Pakistan

