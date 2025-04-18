Pakistani Pilgrims Participate In 721st Urs Of Hazrat Amir Khusrau In Delhi
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 18, 2025 | 03:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) A 178-member delegation of Pakistani pilgrims arrived in New Delhi to participate in the 721st Urs celebrations of the great Sufi saint Hazrat Amir Khusrau.
Talking to APP, the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony’s Spokesperson Muhammad Umar Butt informed that the delegation was led by section officers Muhammad Riaz and Muhammad Irfan Khan from the ministry.
As part of the traditional Urs rituals, he said the delegation offered a ceremonial chadar (cloth) at the saint’s shrine, symbolizing devotion and reverence in Sufi traditions.
The annual Urs commemorates the scholarly, literary, and spiritual contributions of Hazrat Amir Khusrau, a distinguished disciple of the renowned Chishti Sufi master, Hazrat Nizamuddin Auliya, he added.
Pakistan’s High Commissioner to India, Saad Ahmad Waraich, also attended the event. A large number of devotees from diverse backgrounds gathered at the shrine, reflecting the inclusive and universal appeal of Amir Khusrau’s spiritual legacy.
The Pakistani pilgrims peacefully performed their religious rituals and, following the Urs ceremonies, departed for their return journey.
Recent Stories
LHC grants more time to Arshad Chaiwala on his plea against blocking of his ID c ..
Six killed, five injured in shooting at US Florida University
Sindh reports over 20,000 Malaria cases amid rising trend
PPP candidate Saba Talpur wins NA-213 Umerkot by-election
Over 130 Int’l students sue Trump Administration over alleged visa cancellatio ..
Is the Infinix NOTE 50 Series phone the Hottest Smartphone of 2025? Let’s Comp ..
Suzuki Alto, An Upgrade with Heart
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 April 2025
UAE participates in meeting of Council of Arab Ministers on meteorology & climat ..
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnesses inauguration ceremony of teamLab Phenomen ..
'EKTIFA' signs MoU with Alpha Aviation Services for distribution of its products ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PPP's Saba Talpur officially declared winner in NA-213 by-polls2 minutes ago
-
Sargodha University launches probe into cheating allegations3 minutes ago
-
Military Courts: Khwaja Haris concludes arguments3 minutes ago
-
Commissioner conducts surprise visits to school, THQ hospital3 minutes ago
-
DPO reviews Crime Control Department3 minutes ago
-
Pakistani pilgrims participate in 721st Urs of Hazrat Amir Khusrau in Delhi3 minutes ago
-
LHC grants more time to Arshad Chaiwala on his plea against blocking of his ID card, passport5 minutes ago
-
EcoChem Summit 2025 emphasizes sustainable solutions through Chemistry, Economics1 hour ago
-
Five-day ‘Anti-Polio Campaign’ launched:1 hour ago
-
APHC remembers S Hameed Wani on his martyrdom anniversary1 hour ago
-
DC appeals religious scholars to create awareness about polio among people2 hours ago
-
Asean delegation visits Burewala to review food, dairy production2 hours ago