Pakistani pilgrims participate in 721st Urs of Hazrat Amir Khusrau in Delhi

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) A 178-member delegation of Pakistani pilgrims arrived in New Delhi to participate in the 721st Urs celebrations of the great Sufi saint Hazrat Amir Khusrau.

Talking to APP, the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony’s Spokesperson Muhammad Umar Butt informed that the delegation was led by section officers Muhammad Riaz and Muhammad Irfan Khan from the ministry.

As part of the traditional Urs rituals, he said the delegation offered a ceremonial chadar (cloth) at the saint’s shrine, symbolizing devotion and reverence in Sufi traditions.

The annual Urs commemorates the scholarly, literary, and spiritual contributions of Hazrat Amir Khusrau, a distinguished disciple of the renowned Chishti Sufi master, Hazrat Nizamuddin Auliya, he added.

Pakistan’s High Commissioner to India, Saad Ahmad Waraich, also attended the event. A large number of devotees from diverse backgrounds gathered at the shrine, reflecting the inclusive and universal appeal of Amir Khusrau’s spiritual legacy.

The Pakistani pilgrims peacefully performed their religious rituals and, following the Urs ceremonies, departed for their return journey.