Open Menu

Pakistani Pilgrims Participate In 721st Urs Of Hazrat Amir Khusrau In Delhi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 18, 2025 | 03:40 PM

Pakistani pilgrims participate in 721st Urs of Hazrat Amir Khusrau in Delhi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) A 178-member delegation of Pakistani pilgrims arrived in New Delhi to participate in the 721st Urs celebrations of the great Sufi saint Hazrat Amir Khusrau.

Talking to APP, the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony’s Spokesperson Muhammad Umar Butt informed that the delegation was led by section officers Muhammad Riaz and Muhammad Irfan Khan from the ministry.

As part of the traditional Urs rituals, he said the delegation offered a ceremonial chadar (cloth) at the saint’s shrine, symbolizing devotion and reverence in Sufi traditions.

The annual Urs commemorates the scholarly, literary, and spiritual contributions of Hazrat Amir Khusrau, a distinguished disciple of the renowned Chishti Sufi master, Hazrat Nizamuddin Auliya, he added.

Pakistan’s High Commissioner to India, Saad Ahmad Waraich, also attended the event. A large number of devotees from diverse backgrounds gathered at the shrine, reflecting the inclusive and universal appeal of Amir Khusrau’s spiritual legacy.

The Pakistani pilgrims peacefully performed their religious rituals and, following the Urs ceremonies, departed for their return journey.

Recent Stories

LHC grants more time to Arshad Chaiwala on his ple ..

LHC grants more time to Arshad Chaiwala on his plea against blocking of his ID c ..

5 minutes ago
 Six killed, five injured in shooting at US Florida ..

Six killed, five injured in shooting at US Florida University

13 minutes ago
 Sindh reports over 20,000 Malaria cases amid risin ..

Sindh reports over 20,000 Malaria cases amid rising trend

17 minutes ago
 PPP candidate Saba Talpur wins NA-213 Umerkot by-e ..

PPP candidate Saba Talpur wins NA-213 Umerkot by-election

2 hours ago
 Over 130 Int’l students sue Trump Administration ..

Over 130 Int’l students sue Trump Administration over alleged visa cancellatio ..

2 hours ago
 Is the Infinix NOTE 50 Series phone the Hottest Sm ..

Is the Infinix NOTE 50 Series phone the Hottest Smartphone of 2025? Let’s Comp ..

3 hours ago
Suzuki Alto, An Upgrade with Heart

Suzuki Alto, An Upgrade with Heart

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 April 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 April 2025

7 hours ago
 UAE participates in meeting of Council of Arab Min ..

UAE participates in meeting of Council of Arab Ministers on meteorology & climat ..

14 hours ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnesses inauguratio ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnesses inauguration ceremony of teamLab Phenomen ..

15 hours ago
 'EKTIFA' signs MoU with Alpha Aviation Services fo ..

'EKTIFA' signs MoU with Alpha Aviation Services for distribution of its products ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan