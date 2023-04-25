Pakistani pilgrims will get accommodation close to Masjid-e-Nabawi during Hajj: Talha

(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 25th, 2023) Minister for Religious Affairs Senator Talha Mahmood has said that Pakistani pilgrims will be provided accommodation close to Masjid-e-Nabawi during this year's Hajj.

He was talking to the Secretary of Ziarat Affairs Madina and Representative of Road to Makkah Muhammad Bin Abdul Rehman Al-Baijawi in Madina.

The Federal Minister said arrangements for the accommodation and meal of pilgrims in Madina will soon be finalized.

The Minister was appreciative of the arrangements made for the people in Harmain Sharifain during Ramadan.