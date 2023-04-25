UrduPoint.com

Pakistani Pilgrims Will Get Accommodation Close To Masjid-e-Nabawi During Hajj: Talha

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 25, 2023 | 02:30 PM

Pakistani pilgrims will get accommodation close to Masjid-e-Nabawi during Hajj: Talha

The federal minister says arrangements for the accommodation and meal of pilgrims in Madina will soon be finalized.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 25th, 2023) Minister for Religious Affairs Senator Talha Mahmood has said that Pakistani pilgrims will be provided accommodation close to Masjid-e-Nabawi during this year's Hajj.

He was talking to the Secretary of Ziarat Affairs Madina and Representative of Road to Makkah Muhammad Bin Abdul Rehman Al-Baijawi in Madina.

The Federal Minister said arrangements for the accommodation and meal of pilgrims in Madina will soon be finalized.

The Minister was appreciative of the arrangements made for the people in Harmain Sharifain during Ramadan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Hajj Road Makkah Ziarat Ramadan

Recent Stories

MBZUAI research projects in healthcare to address ..

MBZUAI research projects in healthcare to address various challenges

46 minutes ago
 UAE Press: Dubai Metro&#039;s success goes beyond ..

UAE Press: Dubai Metro&#039;s success goes beyond passenger numbers

3 hours ago
 Indonesians told to stay alert after magnitude 7.3 ..

Indonesians told to stay alert after magnitude 7.3 earthquake

3 hours ago
 Al Ain Zoo celebrates World Penguin Day

Al Ain Zoo celebrates World Penguin Day

3 hours ago
 Archaeologists in Peru find adolescent mummy wrapp ..

Archaeologists in Peru find adolescent mummy wrapped in bundle

3 hours ago
 Agreement with IMF to be inked during next week: S ..

Agreement with IMF to be inked during next week: Sanaullah

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.