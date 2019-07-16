Pakistani poet Himayat Ali Shair passes away in Canada

Renowned Pakistani poet Himayat Ali Shair passed away on Tuesday after a prolonged illness, Shair was known for his work as an Urdu poet, film song lyricist and radio artist.

In 2002 he received the Pride of Performance Award for his services to Urdu literature, Private news channel reported.

He also received two Nigar Awards in 1962 and 1963 for 'Best Song Lyricist' for the Pakistani films Aanchal and Daman.