Pakistani Police Arrest 150 Doctors Protesting Lack of Protection Amid COVID-19 - Reports

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2020) Pakistani police arrested approximately 150 doctors and medical personnel in Quetta, the capital of the central Balochistan province, for protesting against the lack of personal protection equipment, which is needed to interact with patients infected with the coronavirus, media reported on Monday.

The police used violence against the protesters, according to Yasir Khan, the president of the Young Doctors Association, who was cited by Pakistan's GEO tv broadcaster.

Police also said that the protesters were detained because they were breaking the law on illegal gatherings.

According to news outlet, the incident occurred after more than a dozen health workers got infected with COVID-19 in Pakistan.

The government has provided medical equipment to doctors, and only goggles were missing and were substituted with face shields, Balochistan government spokesperson Liquat Shahwani said, as cited by the broadcaster.

Pakistan has so far confirmed 3,277 COVID-19 cases and 50 deaths from coronavirus-related complications. The Balochistan province reported 191 cases.