MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2023) The Pakistani police blocked the roads leading to Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan's Zaman Park residence located in the Punjabi city of Lahore, Pakistani media reported on Thursday.

A 24-hour ultimatum given to the former prime minister to hand over suspects allegedly sheltered inside was about to expire on Thursday, the ARY news broadcaster reported.

On Wednesday, while addressing a press conference, Punjab Caretaker Information Minister Amir Mir said that 30 to 40 terrorists, who had attacked army facilities were present in the Zaman Park residence.

The police had launched a crackdown against PTI leaders and workers following the mass protests sparked by the arrest of Khan.

He was taken into custody on May 9 in connection with corruption involving the Al-Qadir Trust, which he heads together with his wife. The politician is facing an inquiry in the case related to a settlement between the PTI government and a property tycoon, which reportedly caused a loss of 50 billion Pakistani rupees ($17.6 million) to the national exchequer.

On May 11, the Supreme Court of Pakistan declared the arrest of Khan illegal and ordered his immediate release. The next day the judicial board of the Islamabad Supreme Court released Khan on bail until May 26. It also barred law enforcement authorities from arresting Khan until May 17 in connection with any new case filed against him after May 9.